Linux efforts take wing

The database giant is welcoming third-party software makers into the Linux fold, offering help with development and promotion to companies whose products augment Oracle's efforts to back the Unix-like OS.SuSE unveils a version of the open-source operating system tailored for the Intel chip and says the software will power parts of the TeraGrid computer network.With the release of Red Hat Linux 9, the company moves to a strategy that lets it adopt the latest technology more aggressively for its lower-end products.The Linux seller slips into the red and below analyst expectations for its most recent quarter but reports revenue growth and progress in selling its premium business products.Although the Linux support software for Centrino is working at Intel's labs, the company hasn't yet decided how or when to release it.