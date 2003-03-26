Linux efforts take wing

roundup Oracle readies incentives for third-party developers who come to the aid of the open-source operating system. SuSE, meanwhile, tailors its version of the software for Intel's Itanium processor.
The database giant is welcoming third-party software makers into the Linux fold, offering help with development and promotion to companies whose products augment Oracle's efforts to back the Unix-like OS.
March 26, 2003
SuSE unveils a version of the open-source operating system tailored for the Intel chip and says the software will power parts of the TeraGrid computer network.
March 26, 2003
With the release of Red Hat Linux 9, the company moves to a strategy that lets it adopt the latest technology more aggressively for its lower-end products.
March 25, 2003
update The Linux seller slips into the red and below analyst expectations for its most recent quarter but reports revenue growth and progress in selling its premium business products.
March 25, 2003
Although the Linux support software for Centrino is working at Intel's labs, the company hasn't yet decided how or when to release it.
March 24, 2003
The database giant is welcoming third-party software makers into the Linux fold, offering help with development and promotion to companies whose products augment Oracle's efforts to back the Unix-like OS.
March 26, 2003
SuSE unveils a version of the open-source operating system tailored for the Intel chip and says the software will power parts of the TeraGrid computer network.
March 26, 2003
With the release of Red Hat Linux 9, the company moves to a strategy that lets it adopt the latest technology more aggressively for its lower-end products.
March 25, 2003
update The Linux seller slips into the red and below analyst expectations for its most recent quarter but reports revenue growth and progress in selling its premium business products.
March 25, 2003
Although the Linux support software for Centrino is working at Intel's labs, the company hasn't yet decided how or when to release it.
March 24, 2003
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.