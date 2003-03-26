CNET también está disponible en español.

Applications

Linux efforts take wing

roundup Oracle readies incentives for developers who come to the aid of the open-source OS. SuSE, meanwhile, tailors its version of Linux for Intel's Itanium chip.

The database giant is welcoming third-party software makers into the Linux fold, offering help with development and promotion to companies whose products augment Oracle's efforts to back the Unix-like OS.
March 26, 2003 

SuSE unveils a version of the open-source operating system tailored for the Intel chip and says the software will power parts of the TeraGrid computer network.
March 26, 2003 

With the release of Red Hat Linux 9, the company moves to a strategy that lets it adopt the latest technology more aggressively for its lower-end products.
March 25, 2003 

update The Linux seller slips into the red and below analyst expectations for its most recent quarter but reports revenue growth and progress in selling its premium business products.
March 25, 2003 

Although the Linux support software for Centrino is working at Intel's labs, the company hasn't yet decided how or when to release it.
March 24, 2003 
