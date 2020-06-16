Linksys keeps the Wi-Fi 6 routers coming with a new $150 model

Linksys

If you're in the market this year for a new router that supports Wi-Fi 6, you're in luck, because your options continue to expand. The latest is the Linksys MR7350, a tidy little access point available now at Best Buy for $150.

An AX1800 dual-band router, the MR7350 boasts top speeds of 1.2 gigabits per second on the 5GHz band and 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band, where the range is better. There's no support for new, Wi-Fi 6E connections in the 6GHz band, though -- we won't see routers like those until the end of 2020 at the earliest.

What the MR7350 does offer is full support for all of the new features that make Wi-Fi 6 the best version of Wi-Fi yet. Those include 1024 QAM, which lets the router send more data with each transmission, and OFDMA, which helps it manage simultaneous connections more efficiently.

As for the hardware itself, the MR7350 is relatively compact -- just 8 inches wide, 6 inches deep, and a little over 2 inches tall with the two external antennas folded down. Turn it around, and you'll find the gigabit WAN port, plus four gigabit LAN ports and a USB 3.0 port. Fancier routers might offer a multigig WAN port supporting speeds as high as 2.5 or even 5 Gbps, but it's not a surprise to be limited to a single gig of incoming speeds at this price.

Enlarge Image Linksys

Once your router is plugged in, you'll be able to set it up and manage it via the Linksys app on your Android or iOS device. The app offers a good mix of entry-level features, including guest network management, device prioritization, parental controls and speed tests. The router also supports Amazon's Alexa -- make the connection, and you'll be able to say things like, "Alexa, enable the guest Wi-Fi" to manage your network with your voice.

Linksys promises up to 1,700 square feet of coverage from a single device, but you can add additional Linksys devices to your network to create a mesh and expand the range, if you so choose. At $150 each, building that mesh with additional MR7350s isn't the greatest value proposition. For comparison, the recently released Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini, which offers nearly identical specs and speeds, sells in a three-pack for $300. I'll also note that you need a tri-band design with a second 5GHz band dedicated to system transmissions in order for a Wi-Fi 6 mesh setup to get truly compelling.

Between that and the fact that you can get a Wi-Fi 6 router from TP-Link with the same top speed of 1.2 Gbps on the 5GHz band for just $70, the value looks slightly questionable here. Still, that TP-Link router was a bit underwhelming in my initial tests, so there might be room for a better performing value pick that costs a little more. I'll know better once I test the thing out, so keep an eye out for my review.

