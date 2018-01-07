Esto también se puede leer en español.

Linksys expands its mesh Wi-Fi with new dual-band system

The new Linksys Velop dual-band system offers less speed but new software features.

The new Velop dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system offers speeds up to 1,300Mbps.

Linksys has unveiled a new dual-band AC1300 mesh system as part of its Velop line. You can buy up to three nodes, all of which will be interchangeable with the Velop AC2200 Tri-band system. Pricing will be available when the system in released in spring 2018.

Standing two inches shorter and having about half the speed of the tri-band system, the Linksys Velop Dual-band mesh system includes Intelligent Mesh technology that can adapt to give you a better Wi-Fi experience. Linksys says this works between all devices on either system (but not other routers) and aims to self-organize, self-optimize and self-heal on one network.

I just hope it can outperform the older tri-band Velop, which lacked features and underperformed in our speed tests for its high price tag.

Here are some of the features of the new dual-band Velop:

  • MU-MIMO and 2x2 antennas for fast simultaneous connections and speeds up to 1,300Mbps
  • Automatic recommendations of best placement for each node
  • Setup via Android/iOS mobile device and the Linksys app
  • Each node can be used as router, extender, access point or bridge
  • Works with Amazon Alexa

Linksys also announced new software features that will be available later this year for the Velop systems. These include:

  • New parental control options
  • Automatic security monitoring of your network traffic
  • Better band steering to make sure you are connected to the closest node
  • Improved backhaul reconnect that will establish best connection to the internet when a node fails or joins the network

We will have to wait until spring to see what the cost will be for these dual-band additions to the Velop family, but it appears Linksys wants to give its customers a more affordable option. Let's hope these new features can live up to the price.

