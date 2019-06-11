Link's Awakening shown off at E3 Nintendo Direct, reveals dungeon creator

CNET también está disponible en español.

Put your nostalgia goggles on full blast: Nintendo showed off more footage of the upcoming Link's Awakening at the E3 Nintendo Switch and I'm sorry, but it looks glorious. 

As someone who played and adored the original Link's Awakening on the original Nintendo Game Boy, this looks like a faithful rework on every possible level. It retains the charm of the original but the new art style looks to elevate it into something truly special in its own right.

I cannot wait to play this video game all over again.

Perhaps the most newsworthy part: Link's Awakening has some sort of new "dungeon creator" that looks like it allows players to design their own dungeons seamlessly. Looks like it could provide a lot of replay value to those who blast through the main quest quickly.

The game is set for release Sept 20 2019.

