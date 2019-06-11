Link's Awakening shown off at E3 Nintendo Direct, reveals dungeon creator

Put your nostalgia goggles on full blast: Nintendo showed off more footage of the upcoming Link's Awakening at the E3 Nintendo Switch and I'm sorry, but it looks glorious.

As someone who played and adored the original Link's Awakening on the original Nintendo Game Boy, this looks like a faithful rework on every possible level. It retains the charm of the original but the new art style looks to elevate it into something truly special in its own right.

I cannot wait to play this video game all over again.

Perhaps the most newsworthy part: Link's Awakening has some sort of new "dungeon creator" that looks like it allows players to design their own dungeons seamlessly. Looks like it could provide a lot of replay value to those who blast through the main quest quickly.

The game is set for release Sept 20 2019.

E3 press conferences



Saturday, June 8

Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.



Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We're there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.