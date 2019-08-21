Not even LinkedIn is immune to fake accounts.
The professional networking platform said it's taken action on 21.6 million fake accounts between January and June 2019. In a blog post Tuesday, it explained that 19.5 million of those accounts never made it live on the site and were thwarted during registration.
Another 2 million were restricted before anyone reported them, and an additional 67,000 were taken down after user reports.
"[Ninety-eight percent] of all fake accounts we prevented or took down were done so through our automated defenses, including artificial intelligence and machine learning," the post said.
Dealing with fake accounts has become a regular occurrence for social media platforms. In May, Facebook said it had pulled down 3 billion fake accounts between October and March.
LinkedIn says it has about 645 million members.
LinkedIn thwarted over 20 million fake accounts in the first half of 2019
