LinkedIn thwarted over 20 million fake accounts in the first half of 2019

Getty Images

Not even LinkedIn is immune to fake accounts.

The professional networking platform said it's taken action on 21.6 million fake accounts between January and June 2019. In a blog post Tuesday, it explained that 19.5 million of those accounts never made it live on the site and were thwarted during registration.

Another 2 million were restricted before anyone reported them, and an additional 67,000 were taken down after user reports.

"[Ninety-eight percent] of all fake accounts we prevented or took down were done so through our automated defenses, including artificial intelligence and machine learning," the post said.

Dealing with fake accounts has become a regular occurrence for social media platforms. In May, Facebook said it had pulled down 3 billion fake accounts between October and March.

LinkedIn says it has about 645 million members.