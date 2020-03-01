LinkedIn tests Stories feature, wants to be like Snapchat too

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Snapchat's disappearing photos and videos were such a hit that Facebook jacked the feature for its Instagram and Facebook platforms. Now LinkedIn looks to be next in line to jump on the bandwagon. The social network for professionals announced it's currently testing Snapchat-like stories internally and will plan to expand out to members in the "coming months."

"Last year, we started asking ourselves what Stories might look like in a professional context," said Pete Davies, LinkedIn's Head of Consumer Product in a post. "Stories first appeared on Snapchat, with other platforms like Instagram and Facebook adopting them soon after."

"They spread for a good reason: They offer a lightweight, fun way to share an update without it having to be perfect or attached to your profile forever. "

Davies went on to say the he envisions that companies or its employees might use LinkedIn's version of Stories as new conversation format to discuss topics from "lessons learned in a job, to helping with ideas for a new purchase to a community outpouring of love following a tragedy. "

This marks LinkedIn's latest attempt to up its cool quotient and drive more engagement, especially from a younger demographic, after launching features known as Reactions, Newsletters, Trending News, and Live Video over the last few years. These features, many reminiscent of Facebook, are working, according to Davies. He says there's been a 25% year-over-year increase in engagement on the platform.

Stories was first introduced by Snapchat back in 2013, before it was promptly copied by Instagram (which had massive success and left Snapchat in the dust) and Facebook. Now LinkedIn is trying to make it work for itself.

It's hardly a secret that LinkedIn's active user based is comprised mainly of Gen X and Baby Boomers users, but LinkedIn is actively working to court millennials and the even younger Gen Z audience.

As of now, LinkedIn's stories feature is just an internal test. No word on if or when it could see a proper launch.