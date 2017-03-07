LinkedIn and Russian regulators at impasse over data laws

TASS/Getty Images

A rift is widening between LinkedIn and Russia.

LinkedIn and Russian regulator Roskomnadzor both said Tuesday that negotiations to restore the social network in that country have reached an impasse.

Roskomnadzor said it recently received a letter from LinkedIn refusing to comply with Russian data storage laws. The regulator said the letter confirms LinkedIn's "lack of interest in working on the Russian market."

LinkedIn responded, saying it believes it's complying with all "applicable laws."

"Despite conversations with Roskomnadzor, including meeting with them in Moscow in December 2016, we have been unable to reach an understanding that would see them lift the block on LinkedIn in the Russian Federation," a LinkedIn spokesman said in an email.

The dispute began in October when Roskomnadzor sued LinkedIn over September 2015 laws on personal data that require companies holding Russian citizens' data to store it only on servers located in the country. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has been banned in the country after a court in November found the company guilty of violating the laws.

LinkedIn said its platform will continue to be available in the Russian language and it hopes restore service there in the future.