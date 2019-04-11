LinkedIn 'reactions' lets you express curiosity, love and other emotions

Getty Images

LinkedIn users worldwide will soon be able to do more than just "like" a post on the business-oriented social network.

On Thursday, the company said that it's rolling out five "reactions" to let you express a wider range of emotions. Those include like, celebrate, love, insightful and curious. Users tap and hold on the like button displayed in a post to see the other options, which are represented by emojis such as a light bulb, a heart, and two hands clapping.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn hopes the move will spur the company's more than 610 million users to engage more with posts on the site. The reactions function also gives the social network more data on how users feel about certain topics.

Other social networks, such as Facebook, rolled out reactions years ago, but LinkedIn says its new feature caters to its professional audience.

"As a poster, these new reactions can help you better understand the impact your posts are having," Cissy Chen, a product manager at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post.

You might, for instance, use the celebrate reaction to congratulate someone when he or she lands a new job or if a new employee joins your team. The insightful button, which is a light bulb, could be a good choice if someone offers a new idea or shares advice.

Reactions, which roll out Thursday, will be available to all members globally on the LinkedIn app and website in the coming months.