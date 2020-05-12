LinkedIn offers new livestreaming features amid COVID-19 lockdown

Getty Images

LinkedIn on Tuesday said it's rolling out a new offering that lets brands livestream to page followers or event attendees. The tool is designed to make it easier for brands to stay connected to communities and customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offering is the result of a tighter integration between LinkedIn Events, which lets users create and join professional events, and LinkedIn Live, which allows them to stream live video content to a professional audience.

Admins can use third-party broadcasting platforms including Restream, Wirecast, Streamyard and Socialive for the new LinkedIn Virtual Events offering. More partners will be added in the coming months.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn says it's made it easier for brands to share their events to page followers and to send direct invitations to first-degree profile connections. Users can also promote events or live broadcasts by posting an update to their page or event feed.

After virtual events are over, conversations can continue in the Video tab, a section containing a page's organic video content which can be access by members of a community. "As virtual events become the norm," LinkedIn says, "the Video tab helps you extend the shelf life of your digital video content."

LinkedIn also rolled out a new custom announcement banner, which lets admins post important updates such as hiring decisions and operating priorities to the top of their page.

Other social networks like Facebook have also been adding livestreaming features, such as new emoji "reactions" and filters.