LinkedIn is shutting down its Job Search app in May

SOPA Images/Getty Images

LinkedIn plans to sunset its standalone Job Search app in May.

A pop-up message in the app says all the Jobs app features will be available in LinkedIn's regular app as Premium features. "We know this is a change, but we'll help you get through it," the company said in the notice.

Screenshot by CNET

LinkedIn launched its Job Search app in 2014 to make applying and finding employment fast and easy. The Job Search app let users create searches, get alerts about relevant jobs and apply.

In February, LinkedIn launched a live video feature, called LInkedIn Live, for broadcasting conferences, get advice from experts, hold news interviews and influencer events and more.

LinkedIn wasn't immediately available for comment.