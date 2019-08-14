LinkedIn is joining the dark mode revolution

Martin Bureau / AFP/Getty Images

Hot on the heels of highlighting Facebook's upcoming dark mode, Jane Manchun Wong discovered that LinkedIn is doing the same. The app researcher apparently found the unreleased dim color option while digging through the code for the Android app.

LinkedIn is working on Dark Mode!



I wrote a blog about this: https://t.co/JabQsUol60 pic.twitter.com/zY3fL3cSez — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 13, 2019

She noted that this dark mode "appears to be in an early stage of development," since it's only showing up in some parts of the app and some dark text is still displaying against a dark background.

LinkedIn, which has been owned by Microsoft since 2016, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google announced that an official dark mode is coming to Android Q and Apple revealed its dedicated dark mode for iOS 13, both of which are coming later this year.

