Linda Hamilton returns in first official look at new Terminator movie

The Terminator's back.

Paramount Pictures on Wednesday tweeted the first look at the latest installment of the Terminator franchise. It's a picture of cast members Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton.

Hamilton played Sarah Connor in the original movie, as well as the 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The movie is being directed by Tim Miller, who also directed Deadpool, and is set to hit theaters Nov. 22, 2019.