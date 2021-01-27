Lime adds electric mopeds to fleet in some cities

Lime

Lime is rolling out electric mopeds to its rentable vehicle fleet, it said Wednesday. The pilot program starts in Washington DC and Paris, but the company hopes to expand in the spring.

The two-person e-mopeds are made by Chinese company Niu, which also supplies Lime competitor Revel. They have a top speed of 28 mph and can travel up to 87 miles on a single charge, according to Lime.

The company also put a major emphasis on safety, likely a result of Revel's suspension following two deaths last summer. It's worked with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation to design "a multi-chapter rider safety e-course" and test you have to complete before your ride. You'll also find a pair of helmets in each moped's carrying case.

It's also planning free 45-minute, in-person lessons for anyone looking to learn how to ride. You'll have to be 21 or older to ride in the US, and 18 or older in Paris, with a valid driver's license.

"The addition of electric mopeds to our fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters is another major step in our goal of ensuring access to affordable, carbon-free shared transportation in cities around the world," CEO Wayne Ting said in a statement.

See also: The best electric scooters and skateboards for 2021