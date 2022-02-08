Lightyear trailer reveals Buzz's cat companion robot Sox

Pixar

Lightyear got a new trailer on Tuesday, revealing his synthetic companion cat pal Sox and a giant villainous robot that looks a lot like his nemesis Emperor Zurg. The Pixar movie, which is an origin story for the character who inspired the action figure seen in the four Toy Story movies, is scheduled for release on June 17.

Buzz is voiced by former Captain America Chris Evans, who replaces Toy Story actor Tim Allen. Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi play his fellow recruits and Peter Sohn voices Sox.

"In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that's only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further," director Angus MacLane said in a release. "So my Lighytear pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?' I wanted to see that movie. And now I'm lucky enough to get to make it."