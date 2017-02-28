See a rare lightning strike hit Seattle's Space Needle

Seattle's iconic Space Needle tower stands a whopping 605 feet (184 meters). Despite resembling a giant antenna, it doesn't actually attract much lightning. That's why it's so fascinating to see lightning strike the top of the Needle on a stormy day in Washington state.

The Space Needle shared a short video clip on social media on Monday showing a bright, flashing strike. The tower was never in any danger from the blustery conditions. "The Needle is built to withstand a wind velocity of 200 miles per hour," notes the Space Needle's website. Only a few lightning strikes a year actually touch the building, but the 25 lightning rods on the roof easily handle the load.

Facebook users had a field day imagining what happened after the short video. One asked if anyone spotted wires running from the Space Needle to a DeLorean.

Facebook fan Bill Muse spun a fanciful short story about the Space Needle "stomping through the city, its top whirling like a saw blade, cutting the Columbia Center in half, smashing every pane in the main library, crushing the Amazon orbs, before being challenged by Bertha the tunnel-boring machine in a clash of titans that ends with them both toppling, smoking and spent, into Elliot Bay on top of the ferry Klakitishisumwak."

A peek at the Space Needle's webcam seems to indicate the tower did not actually come to life, break free from its moorings and rampage across downtown Seattle, though I think we would all like to see that scenario made into an effects-laden movie.

If you're into seeing lightning strikes touch down on famous landmark buildings, be sure to catch this video of a strike hitting the Empire State Building in New York City last year.

