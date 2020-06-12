Light up your yard with a Philips Hue Outdoor Spotlights 3-pack for $270

Philips

Even though I have Philips Hue lights in virtually every room of my home, I'd never thought of installing them outdoors. Then I ran across the Philips Hue Outdoor Spotlights kit, which includes a trio of full-color spotlights and all the hardware you need to install them. Turns out that installation is pretty simple; each light is connected serially, and you don't need to bury the wires or hire an electrician. As for communicating with your Philips hub, only the first light needs to be in range. The others can be strung as far as your cabling allows. Usually $340, this .

This kit, which is $70 off, includes the Hue Lily White and Color lights -- you can set them to shades of white or any of 16.7 million colors using the Hue app, Alexa or Google Assistant, and they're obviously fully weatherproofed, since they're designed to be outdoor lights. The Hue hub isn't included; I suspect Philips assumes you already have Hue indoor lights. The lights themselves can be stakes into the ground or rested on a flat surface like your porch or deck.

The light have a solid four-star rating on Amazon, and most customer comments are very positive. One thing to keep in mind, though -- based on some of the lower-rated customer reviews, don't expect to flood your yard with lighting bright enough to illuminate a prison yard.

