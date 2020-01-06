LiftMaster's new myQ suite seriously upgrades your smart garage

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Seeing smart home ideas come together into products solving everyday problems is the best part of CES. This year, LiftMaster showed up with an entire suite of smart garage products that expand the myQ experience, integrate Amazon Key delivery and potentially make your garage finally feel like a real room in your smart home.

Smart Garage Camera

If you already own an opener and want to simply add a camera, LiftMaster offers the Smart Garage Camera, a standalone, white camera with a magnetic base and 140-degree wide-angle view. Attach the camera to the underside of your existing opener and you're all set.

The Smart Garage Camera is viewable in the myQ app, where you can also control your garage door and view live feeds. You'll receive alerts and recordings in 1080p HD when motion is detected in regular light or night vision. If you'd like to talk to the person in your camera feed, there's built-in two-way talk with adjustable volume and the option to enable or disable sound. You can store video clips in a seven-day or 30-day cloud storage subscription. The Smart Garage Camera will be sold on Liftmaster.com and through dealers in early Q2, starting at $260.

If you're in the market for a new opener, the LiftMaster Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener takes the tech of the Smart Garage Camera and integrates it into the opener. This black, round camera sits on the underside of the opener for a bird's eye view of your garage. The Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener will be sold by LiftMaster dealers for $450.

Amazon Key in-garage delivery

Amazon Key in-garage delivery isn't new, but LiftMaster's approach with new Yale | LiftMaster Smart Locks certainly seems to refine it. Yale and LiftMaster are partnering to offer versions of Yale smart locks designed to go on the door many homes have from the garage into the interior of your home, solving a point of anxiety for some people nervous about in-home delivery.

When your opener, camera and lock are set up in the myQ app, the system will automatically lock your garage entry door each time a delivery takes place. If you like, once the delivery is finished, the entry door can unlock once the garage door shuts. You'll get notifications and can view the live feed, and you can share lock access through the myQ Guest feature for up to three people.

There are two options: keypad lever or touchscreen deadbolt. Yale | LiftMaster Smart Locks will be sold on Liftmaster.com and through select dealers beginning in early Q2, starting at $260 for a lock and Wi-Fi bridge.

If you love the idea of secured package delivery, but aren't quite ready to let someone unlock your front door, a smart garage option might be a good fit.