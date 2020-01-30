This $350 life-size Baby Yoda replica will melt your heart

Sideshow Collectibles

The adorable Baby Yoda puppet seen in Disney Plus Star Wars show The Mandalorian may have cost about $5 million to make, but Sideshow Collectibles' much cheaper replica is available for preorder now. At $350, the company's life-size statue is a pricey piece of merch, but it's also super impressive.

The 16.5-inch mixed media statue of The Child (Baby Yoda's official name) stands on a black base, has a fine layer of hair on its head and is holding the silver shift knob it grabbed from the dashboard of Mando's ship in the show's third episode.

It should ship between August and September 2020 -- just in time to join you for season 2 of The Mandalorian, which hits Disney Plus in the fall.

Sideshow didn't immediately respond to a request for further details on the statue.