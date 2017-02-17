Foreign streamers are getting shut down in China, says report

Those not native to China are now required to obtain license to broadcast live in the country.

Foreigners have to keep their video selfies and game streams canned and not live.

China's grip on the internet is tightening, with the government revoking foreigners' right to live-stream.

Many foreigners have found their social media accounts suspended without warning after live-streaming sessions, reports Sixth Tone. It's happened on platforms like Yizhibo, backed by Chinese giant Weibo, and Blued, China's biggest gay social-networking app.

It follows the government last December putting in place a new set of regulations that forbid non-Chinese nationals from broadcasting live without first applying to the local Ministry of Culture for a license.

Although those rules came into effect in January, proper instructions on how foreigners can apply for their broadcasting licenses remain unclear, an unnamed employee from a streaming company told Sixth Tone.

The new regulations give the Chinese government more control on the country's booming live-streaming market, which is estimated to be 325 million-users strong. It's not the only new e-measure though, with the government last month declaring VPN use to be illegal if not authorised with officials.

