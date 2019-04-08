Libraries go high-tech to stay relevant in the digital era

James Martin/CNET

Think of a library and you'll likely conjure up images of a building stuffed with dusty books and a disciplinarian ready to "shush" you for the slightest decibel-related infraction. That image hasn't changed for decades, even though libraries have.

Libraries are repositioning themselves as cultural and learning centers for the digital age. Many lend out mobile hotspots, often for weeks at a time. Others offer classes in the latest tech, such as 3D printing and music-editing software. And libraries have some of the savviest social media editors around.

On Sunday, libraries across the country began celebrating their evolving mission during National Library Week. Melinda Gates serves as honorary chairwoman of the annual event, which is sponsored by the American Library Association. Gates is an appropriate choice: She and husband Bill began funding computers, internet access and software for libraries in low-income communities through an organization they established in 1997.

CNET used the annual celebration to examine how libraries are changing. We found institutions adapting to the new world, addressing new needs and discovering new challenges.

The Broward County Libraries in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are a good example of what the modern library looks like. The library has established lounges, called Creation Stations, to give visitors access to tech, as well as to teach digital skills. They offer classes and workshops in basic activities, like creating online resumes and coding. And Broward County is finding ways to bring library services to patrons who might never set foot in the building.

"When people think of a place or a space, or they need something, the library [should be] the first thing that comes to mind," Kelvin Watson, Broward County Libraries director, says in his office in the Main Library.

New technology, such as e-books, has also created an environment that can be at odds with the traditional role libraries have played as champions of privacy. E-books and audiobooks, now standard at libraries, make protecting privacy harder. Titles are usually provided through private companies, which can access your data. And today's software can create more comprehensive records about you than a simple list of the books you checked out.

That creates challenges for librarians, who have championed privacy, even standing up to the US government over requirements in the 2001 USA Patriot Act to share records with law enforcement.

