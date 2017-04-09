Liberal Facebook activism skewered by Louis C.K., SNL

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image SNL/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Everyone has friends like this.

The minute some disaster happens -- or some frightful political decision with which they disagree -- they change their Facebook profile picture to some sort of symbol.

Then they sit back and bathe in their own socially aware smugness.

Yes, such people are often of the liberal persuasion. Which might surprise one or two people that these slacktivists were skewered by the often left-leaning types at "Saturday Night Live."

As the anthem "Thank You, Scott," plays, we see Louis C.K. -- who is Scott -- sitting on his couch, ready to save the world.

"He couldn't sit by and do nothing. He had to act before it was too late," goes the song.

So what did Scott do? Yes, he shared an article on Facebook. Which solved the problem. After all, Scott has 84 Facebook friends.

When it came to the Black Lives Matter movement, Scott knew he had to march. Over to his laptop that is, in order to change his Twitter bio and skew it in support of what's just.

Scott has done more than MLK. After all, he fought for basic human rights while he was on the toilet.

"He cares because he shares," as the bridge of the song explains.

Scott found articles on the internet. He posted them on the internet. This constant activism can change everything. It does change everything.

Scott is the savior of mankind.

Of all the political skewerings that SNL has done of late -- ones that have brought the show back to some prominence -- this one seems one of the most uplifting and simultaneously sobering.

Facebook likes us to believe that all we have to do is share more to make the world more connected and therefore change it. If only it was so easy.