LG's rollable TV, 5G, Google stand out early at CES 2019 (The 3:59, Ep. 505)

We are back and at CES this week. On this podcast, we talk about:
- Verizon reveals first 5G phone.
- LG shows off its rollable TV.
- Apple makes an unexpected splash at CES.
- Samsung pushes its Bixby smart assistant in robots and home appliances.
