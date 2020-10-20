LG's rollable OLED TV is now on sale in South Korea for $87,000

Sarah Tew/CNET

LG's rollable Signature OLED R television has wowed CES attendees for the past two years, but now you can actually buy the futuristic TV. Well, so long as you're in South Korea and have $87,000.

On Tuesday LG announced that it's launched the 65-inch television in its home country. Showcased in "seven premium consumer electronics stores located in major centers throughout the country," the futuristic TV's display can disappear into its base with the "touch of a button."

There are three viewing modes for the OLED: LG calls them "full view," "line view and "zero view." In full view mode you get the complete unrolling of the TV from the base while zero view wraps it up, allowing you to just take advantage of the Dolby Atmos speaker inside the base. Line view sees part of the TV unroll, allowing you to see a quarter of the display. This unrolled section could show a clock, the weather or photos.

The speaker is covered in wool by Kvadrat of Denmark with four color options to choose from: signature black, moon gray, topaz blue or toffee brown. LG will also allow you to engrave a "name or message on the aluminum base."

It is unclear when the TV, which was first teased to come out in 2019, will expand to regions beyond South Korea. LG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.