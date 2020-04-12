LG's new Velvet smartphone to feature 'raindrop' camera

LG

LG announced a new direction in its smartphone roadmap on Saturday, starting with the forthcoming Velvet, a device that will feature a "raindrop" camera. Velvet is the first in a line of LG smartphones that will emphasize elegant design, the company said in a release.

LG said it's disposing of its alphanumeric designations in favor of names that capture the personality of the device. The name Velvet was chosen to reflect characteristics LG says the new device consists of smoothness and softness.

"Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design," Chang Ma, senior vice president of product strategy at LG Mobile Communications, said in a statement.

The announcement comes two days after the South Korean electronics giant dropped hints about its future phone, releasing concept images showing a "raindrop" rear camera design and "front-back symmetrical curves." The images showed the cameras descending in order by size, with the main lens sitting just above the surface, the other two lenses lying under the glass and the flash below them.

LG's announcement was thin on Velvet's hardware details, and it wasn't immediately clear when the device would hit the market. LG representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.