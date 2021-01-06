LG's new cordless vacuum empties its dustbin by itself

Samsung Neo QLED TVs Dr. Dre hospitalized with aneurysm $600 stimulus check deadline Track your stimulus check Star Wars: The High Republic Origins of sunquakes Keaton, Pattinson, Affleck to all play Batman in 2022

The new LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor comes with a handy charging stand that can also empty its own dustbin.

The new LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor comes with a charging stand that can empty the vacuum's dustbin automatically.

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

Meet the new LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor. Announced virtually at CES 2021, it's a cordless vacuum cleaner that, thanks to a fancy charging stand, can empty its own dustbin. The stand also serves as a storage center for the vacuum's many attachments. 

One is a Power Carpet Nozzle to remove dust and solid debris from both carpeting and hard flooring. There's a Power Mop attachment too that uses microfiber cloth pads to scrub hardwood floors. Moisture for the mop is supplied by the CordZero's internal water tank.

The stand has room for an additional backup battery as well. It charges the backup and the vacuum's main battery simultaneously. That's to ensure that you won't get caught in a lurch without cordless electrical power. Touchscreen controls on the stand allow you to choose vacuum settings and empty the CordZero's dustbin on command.

LG hasn't yet announced pricing or availability for its CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor. That said, a home floor cleaning system this advanced no doubt will cost a pretty penny. 

