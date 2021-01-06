LG's new cordless vacuum empties its dustbin by itself

Enlarge Image LG

CES

Meet the new LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor. Announced virtually at CES 2021, it's a cordless vacuum cleaner that, thanks to a fancy charging stand, can empty its own dustbin. The stand also serves as a storage center for the vacuum's many attachments.

One is a Power Carpet Nozzle to remove dust and solid debris from both carpeting and hard flooring. There's a Power Mop attachment too that uses microfiber cloth pads to scrub hardwood floors. Moisture for the mop is supplied by the CordZero's internal water tank.

The stand has room for an additional backup battery as well. It charges the backup and the vacuum's main battery simultaneously. That's to ensure that you won't get caught in a lurch without cordless electrical power. Touchscreen controls on the stand allow you to choose vacuum settings and empty the CordZero's dustbin on command.

LG hasn't yet announced pricing or availability for its CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor. That said, a home floor cleaning system this advanced no doubt will cost a pretty penny.