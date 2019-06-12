LG's latest monitors go after gamers with one-millisecond response time

LG

With E3 2019 fully underway in Los Angeles, everyone from Microsoft and Nintendo to EA and Ubisoft are showing off their latest gaming updates. As PC gaming continues to grow, LG has taken to the show to update its UltraGear line of monitors, with the company touting its newest editions as the world's first one-millisecond response time IPS displays.

Calling it a "gamer's dream come true," LG's new monitors will be available in either a 38-inch or 27-inch variety. Both will be compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync, though the 27-inch is listed as "compatible," lacking the G-Sync hardware in the monitor itself, while the larger 38-inch version supports Nvidia's processor as well as VESA DisplayHDR 400 (the 27-inch supports HDR 10).

There are a few other differences between the two displays, including refresh rate (144Hz on the 27-inch, with the 38-inch able to overclocked to 175Hz), brightness (350 nits for the 27, 450 nits for the 38), aspect ratio (16:9 on the 27, 21:9 on the 38) and resolution (QHD on the 27, WQHD on the 38).

The larger screen will also feature LG's Sphere Lighting 2.0, RGB lights on the back of the monitor to add immersion by changing colors based on what's on the display.

Both displays feature DCI-P3 wide color gamut. On the ports side neither has a headphone out but both feature one display port and 3 USB 3.0 ports (1 up, 2 down). The 27-inch model also features two HDMI ports whereas the larger model is limited to one.

Preorders for the 27-inch version begin July 1, with LG planning to releases the new displays next month. Pricing is not currently known though given that LG's current 34-inch UltraGear display with G-Sync retails for $1,400 it likely won't be cheap.