"Flagship phone" is code for "crazy-expensive phone." Witness the latest models from the likes of Apple and Samsung, many of them priced as high as $1,000 or more. Few companies are able to effectively compete in this space, but kudos to LG for trying. The company's G8 ThinQ arrived on the scene last year with a decidedly flagshippy price of $850. That it didn't get much attention is good news for you, because now it's considerably less.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That ties the all-time low for this phone.

The G8 ThinQ is a 6.1-inch Android 9.0 phone with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a headphone jack (!), USB-C along with wireless charging, dual rear cameras and plenty of other noteworthy specs. Like I said: flagship.

I haven't used one myself, so I'll turn you over to Lynn La's LG G8 ThinQ review. She liked it a lot (rating: 8.5), but dinged a few aspects of its camera and flaky Air Motion feature. Those dings are no doubt easier to forgive at $400 than they were at $850.

The phone is unlocked and compatible with CDMA and GSM networks, so it can work with any of the Big Four carriers and many of the smaller ones (Boost, Cricket, etc.) as well.

Before you pull the trigger, however, take note that LG recently unveiled an upgraded, dual-screen version of the G8 called the LG G8X. It's currently .

Also worth noting: The rival Galaxy S10 now starts at $599, and I've seen it on sale for even less. The key takaway is that virtually every crazy-expensive flagship phone will come down in price if you wait 6-12 months.

Case in point: This $850 model for $400, less than a year after launch.

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price or availability or both. Removed expired bonus deal.

