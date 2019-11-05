CNET

"Flagship phone" is code for "crazy-expensive phone." Witness the latest models from the likes of Apple and Samsung, many of them priced as high as $1,000 or more. Few companies are able to effectively compete in this space, but kudos to LG for trying. The company's G8 ThinQ arrived on the seen in April with a decidedly flagshippy price of $850. That it didn't get much attention is good news for you, because it just got another price cut.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ with Alexa for $399.99 with promo code CNETLG50. That's an all-time low for this phone; it was $500 just a couple months ago.

The G8 ThinQ is a 6.1-inch Android 9.0 phone with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a headphone jack (!), USB-C along with wireless charging, dual rear cameras and plenty of other noteworthy specs. Like I said: flagship.

I haven't used one myself, so I'll turn you over to Lynn La's LG G8 ThinQ review. She liked it a lot (rating: 8.5), but dinged a few aspects of its camera and flaky Air Motion feature. Those dings are no doubt easier to forgive at $400 than they were at $850.

The phone is unlocked and compatible with CDMA and GSM networks, so it can work with any of the Big Four carriers and many of the smaller ones (Boost, Cricket, etc.) as well. Before you pull the trigger, however, take note that LG recently announced an upgraded version of the G8 called the LG G8X, which among other features is compatible with a dual-screen attachment, similar to the LG V50.

If you had $850 to spend on a new phone, you might have a tough time deciding between this and, say, the Galaxy S10. But for just $400, you can get a phone that's nearly as good -- and in some respects even better (see: headphone jack).

Note: Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability. Removed expired bonus deal.

