LG

The successor to the LG G6 is just around the corner, and it's officially called the LG G7 ThinQ.

The May 2 event is happening in both New York and Seoul (on May 2 in NY and May 3 in Seoul).

LG's phones have shifted to include ThinQ branding to reflect LG's big initiative to link all its products together with its own AI and smart assistants, which was unveiled in January. The LG V30S ThinQ, released earlier this year, was an update to last year's LG V30 with more memory and added AI features.

Rumors on the expected G7's features include possibilities of a notch in the display like the iPhone X (yes, another notch), a Snapdragon 845 processor like the Samsung Galaxy S9, and a premium price tag. It'll be going up against the Galaxy S9 and what will likely be several more new flagship phones before summer.