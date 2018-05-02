LG's 2018 OLED TVs rule, but the 2017 models are much better deals

Sarah Tew/CNET

I just reviewed LG's newest OLED TV, the C8, and it's the best-performing TV I've ever tested. But even discerning high-end TV shoppers should only buy it if they have a lot more money than patience.

That's because it costs almost a grand more than the 2017 version, the C7. Once again, the "old" OLED is still the best OLED for more people.

The simple fact is that over the last three years, all OLED TVs I've tested offer very similar image quality. Yes the newest ones are the best TVs ever, but last year's versions are a very close second. Here's how I summed it up in my review of the 2018 C8.

As of April 2018, the LG C8 is the best TV I've ever tested, beating the 2017 Sony and LG OLED TVs by a hair. And it's a thin hair: The C8's main advantages are really minor, including slightly better screen uniformity and ephemeral new video processing options. The 2017 and 2018 models all deserve a picture quality score of "10".

If you have to buy a new OLED TV right now and want the best deal, the LG C7 or B7A from 2017 are my top picks. But if you can afford to wait a few months, the LG C8 will fall in price, the step-down-but-likely-just-as-good B8 will be released, and maybe Sony's 2018 A8F will get a discount.

Here's current pricing on Amazon for the 55- and 65-inch models in each series.

2017 LG C7 and B7A vs. 2018 LG C8 Model Year Size Amazon price, May 2 OLED55B7A 2017 55-inch $1,600 OLED55C7P 2017 55-inch $1,700 OLED55C8P 2018 55-inch $2,500 OLED65C7P 2017 65-inch $2,600 OLED65B7A 2017 65-inch $2,600 OLED65C8P 2018 65-inch $3,500

Want the best deal? Wait until Black Friday 2018

So when will those prices fall? The B8 is due later this summer, which could nudge the C8 down in price. But if history is any indication, the very best price on 2018 TVs won't come until November and later, when the big Black Friday sales hit.

Here's a look at the price history of the 65-inch C7 from camelcamelcamel.com, a site that tracks pricing on Amazon. Right now that TV is as affordable as it's ever been, and it's been basically the same price since early November.

camelcamelcamel.com

As usual, I'll be keeping close tabs on the pricing of high-end TVs like the C8 and its competitors, and adjusting the Value score of my reviews accordingly. Right now the C8 is a poor value, with a score of "5," which is why the C7 is rated higher overall. When the 2017 models get phased out and the 2018s fall in price, the C8 will probably become a better buy.

In other words, the 2018 TV game is just getting started. Unless you're dying to get a new TV now, your best bet is to wait.