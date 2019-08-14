LGBTQ+ YouTubers sue Google

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

LGBTQ+ group Rainbow Coalition is suing Google for YouTube's treatment of the community. Announced in a video posted to YouTube Wednesday, the class-action lawsuit is made up of YouTubers who allege discrimination, unlawful restraint of speech, unfair and deceptive business practices and breach of consumer contract rights.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court Northern District of California, San Jose Division, alleges "YouTube was never a truly free and open platform" for free speech.

"LGBTQ+ users ... are now being subjected to unlawful content regulation, distribution, and monetization practices that stigmatize, restrict, block, demonetize, and financially harm the LGBTQ+ Plaintiffs and the greater LGBTQ+ Community," the lawsuit says.

"They flagged our pride," one YouTuber says in the video announcement. "They did not allow us to buy ads. They restricted us, they demonetized us and they did not stand up for us."

"They broke their promise for a platform of free speech," another adds, while another accuses YouTube and Google of "blatantly" discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community.

