LG X Venture is a rugged phone that won't hurt your wallet

LG

LG has a phone for adventurers who don't want to spend a fortune on their phones.

The LG X Venture boasts a water- and dust-resistant body, and LG says it passed 14 durability tests designed for the US military. The phone also comes with a special app called Outdoor Essentials, which ties together a barometer, compass, activity counter, exercise tracker, weather reporter and flashlight into one central location.

The phone has a 16-megapixel rear camera; a 5-megapixel, 120-degree wide-angle front camera; a Qualcomm 435 processor; a 5.2-inch display; 2 gigabytes of RAM and 32GB of storage, and a 4,100 mAh battery.

The company, whose flagship LG G6 debuted about a month ago. said the X Venture is a "mass tier" phone, but didn't give out a price, deferring to local carriers for a local announcement. It launches Monday in North America, but will be in other parts of the world in the next few weeks.

In the US, AT&T said Monday that it will be the exclusive provider of the X Venture, offering it for $11 a month over 30 months.