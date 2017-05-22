LG X Venture is a rugged phone that won't hurt your wallet

LG

LG has a phone for adventurers who don't want to spend a fortune on their phones.

The LG X Venture boasts water and dust-resistant body, and LG claims it passed 14 durability tests designed for the US military. The phone also comes with a special app called Outdoor Essentials, which ties together a barometer, compass, activity counter, exercise tracker, weather reporter and flashlight into one central location.

The phone has a 16 megapixel rear camera, a 5 MP 120-degree wide-angle front camera, a Qualcomm 435 processor, 5.2-inch display, 2 gigabytes of RAM and 32 GB of storage, and a 4,100 mAh battery.

The company says the X Venture is a "mass tier" phone, but didn't give out a price, deferring to local carriers for a local announcement. It launches today in North America, but will be in other parts of the world in the next few weeks.