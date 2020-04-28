LG Velvet specs revealed ahead of launch, includes 48MP camera

LG

LG has been drip feeding us details about its upcoming Velvet phone for weeks, having revealed its "raindrop" camera array and Qualcomm 765 5G chipset, but it opted on Tuesday to reveal all the specs on its South Korean site ahead of the May 7 launch event.

The phone has a 6.8-inch display with a selfie camera notch, 48-, 8- and 5-megapixel cameras at the rear and a 4,300mAh battery. It's 6.8 mm by 74.1 mm in size.

It'll be available in South Korea on May 15, but there's no indication about pricing or international availability.