LG Velvet phone will be fully revealed May 7

LG will pull the curtain back on its new flagship new phone on May 7. A teaser video revealed the date, with imagery suggesting that the device and its "raindrop" camera array will be fit for the catwalk.

The South Korean company already highlighted the device's cameras, curved screen and use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G 765 processor, but we don't know how much it'll cost or when it'll be available.

This teaser appeared on its Korean YouTube channel, but not its English ones, so we might not get an international release date from the reveal. It's happening Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. KST (May 6, at 6 p.m. PT).