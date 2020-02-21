LG V60 ThinQ leaks with potentially huge battery

Android Headlines

LG's next phone could be right around the corner, with a new leak potentially giving us a first look at what's in store for the V60 ThinQ.

According to a leak reported by Android Headlines, LG seems to be set to switch its lineup up with a new V-series flagship phone coming this spring, as opposed to its past pattern of upgrading the G-series in the spring and the V in the fall. The site has posted an image of the new V60 ThinQ, which features a teardrop front camera cutout and an edge-to-edge screen like its recent G8X ThinQ, which came out late last year.

Among the notable specs: a 5,000-mAh battery (like the Galaxy S20), 5G support and four rear cameras. While it is unknown which carriers will offer the V60 ThinQ, or the screen size and camera resolutions, the site does say that the phone will have four microphones, run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and keep a headphone jack and microSD card slot.

There will also be a dedicated button for summoning the Google Assistant.

Android Headlines says the phone, which features a date of Feb. 24 in the render it shared, could be announced as soon as next week or in March. (Presumably it would have been launched at MWC, had that show gone ahead.) LG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.