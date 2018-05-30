Project Fi to carry LG V35 ThinQ, LG G7 and Moto G6

Google

Project Fi is expanding its phone lineup just a tad. The Google phone network announced Wednesday that it's adding the LG V35 ThinQ, the G7 ThinQ and the Motorola Moto G6 to its services.

Announced earlier Wednesday by AT&T, the V35 is a half-step update to February's V30 ThinQ and features a 6-inch OLED display, the Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6GB of RAM. Similar to AT&T's offer, the phone will cost $900 on Project Fi.

The V35 will be available in June, along with the G7, which will cost $749 on the network. Google is also offering $50 in service credits for preorders on LG phones. The G7 is water resistant, has a 6.1-inch screen, dual rear cameras (including a wide-angle lens) and the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset.

If you're on a tighter budget, the Moto G6 is already available for preorder for $199 -- cheaper than its usual $249 retail price. The phone features a 5.7-inch screen, two rear cameras, the Snapdragon 450 chipset and a splash-proof design.

As a Wi-Fi first network, Project Fi uses local Wi-Fi networks -- the same that's set up in your home or public coffee shop -- to patch calls and send texts. If a Wi-Fi network is not available, it will switch to either Sprint or T-Mobile's network. Due to its cheaper rates (compared to big-name carriers like Verizon and AT&T for example) and flexible data plans, Project Fi is a good network option for users looking for inexpensive phone plans. For more information, read CNET's guide on Wi-Fi calling.