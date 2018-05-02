Confirmed: LG V30S ThinQ costs $930 in the US

Juan Garzon / CNET

The LG V30S ThinQ will start at $930 once it's released in the US in the near future. (That converts to about £685 or AU$1,235.) LG confirmed to CNET that the preorder price -- previously spotted at B&H Photo by Android Police -- is official.

The V30S ThinQ was announced in February at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona. It's a slight update of 2017's LG V30, adding more RAM (6GB versus 4GB) and larger storage options (128GB or 256GB, versus the 64GB base of the standard V30), as well as the ThinQ AI software that applies camera settings automatically when you frame a photo.

The problem, however, is twofold. Firstly, that price means the V30S is charging more than $230 more than the standard LG V30 model, despite very modest upgrades. (You can, for instance, toss a 128GB MicroSD card into the V30 for a mere $38.)

And secondly, LG just pulled the wraps off its latest, greatest 2018 smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ, which has the same camera AI software. Although that Android handset was introduced to the world earlier today without a price, LG says it will cost about the same as the LG G6 -- roughly $600 or $700, rather than $930.

