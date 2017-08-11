Onleaks

The LG V30 might not be the only phone unveiled at the company's launch event on August 31. LG may also launch an upgraded variant of the phone called the V30 Plus, reports ETNews citing a high-ranking official for a mobile network provider.

Unlike the iPhone 7 Plus or the Galaxy S8 Plus, LG's Plus model wouldn't be a physical size upgrade to the V30. Instead, the LG V30 Plus would offer different upgrades like more internal storage (128GB instead of 64GB), a different audio system, and wireless charging, according to the report.

This wouldn't be the first LG phone to get a Plus version. LG also revealed the LG G6 Plus months after the release of the LG G6. The G6 Plus offered more storage than the G6 along with other improvements like higher quality audio support, B&O headphones in the box, and additional colors. The G6 Plus may have been an attempt to revitalize interest in the G6, but recently G6 sales haven't been so great.

LG's V series is its most premium phone line, but the company may be switching things up by announcing the LG V30 Plus the same day as the standard V30. According to the report, the V30 and V30 Plus will go on sale September 15 in Korea (LG's home country), which ETNews says is the same day the Galaxy Note 8 releases.

Neither of the V30 phones will be cheap, says the report. The LG V30 is said to cost $700 (about £540 or AU$885) while the LG V30 Plus is claimed to be $875 (about £670 or AU$1105). How will this compare to the Note? We'll find out later this month.

LG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.