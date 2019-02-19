LG unveils three new mid-range phones ahead of Mobile World Congress

LG

LG Electronics took the wraps off three new mid-range smartphones Tuesday, less than a week before the world's biggest phone show kicks off.

The LG Q60, LG K50 and LG K40 feature high-end displays and a focus on artificial intelligence. All three handsets will feature LG's HD+ FullVision display, the 6.26-inch version for the LG Q60 and LG K50 and the 5.7-inch for the LG K40. All three will also have an AI feature called AI CAM, which helps the camera recognize the object that's in front of it -- human, pet, food, etc. -- and adjust its settings accordingly.

All three also have a dedicated Google Assistant button and sport DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, a high-end audio technology that simulates a 7.1-channel surround sound system. The Q60 and K50 are powered by a 3,500mAh battery, while the smaller LG K40 is outfitted with a 3,000mAh battery.

The big differentiator among the handsets is the camera setups. The Q60 and K50 both feature 13MP front-facing cameras, but the Q60 has three cameras on the back: a 16MP with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), a 5MP for Super Wide Angle, and a 2MP shooter with Depth Sensor.

The K50 pairs back its rear camera setup a bit with a 13MP with PDAF and the 2MP shooter with Depth Sensor, while the K40 offers an 8MP front-facing camera and the rear-facing 13MP camera with PDAF.

All three also have a fingerprint sensor and support 2G, 3G and LTE networks. LG didn't reveal launch dates or prices but did say they would be on display at the Mobile World Congress, kicking off Feb. 25 in Barcelona.