LG unveils new K series phones

Josh Miller/CNET

LG Electronics has announced its refreshed K series phones, with updates to the cameras and performance. The three phones come with "advanced technologies and competitive pricing," Chang Ma, SVP of LG's product strategy group, said Monday. The LG K61, K51S and K41S will be launched in the second quarter in the US, and later in Europe and Asia.

All three phones are sized at 6.5 inches and come with four rear cameras: HD, wide angle, depth sensor and macro lenses. The main camera on the K61 is 48MP, with a 16MP front-facing camera; the K51S has a 32MP rear camera and 13MP front camera; and the K41S has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

There's no pricing on the three phones yet, but the K series are aimed at the mid-range end.

Here's are the rest of the specs:

LG K61:

Chipset: 2.3GHz octa-core



Memory: 4GB of RAM/64GB or 128GB of ROM/microSD of up to 2TB



Battery: 4,000mAh



Colors: Titanium/white/blue

LG K51S:

Chipset: 2.3GHz octa-core



Memory: 3GB of RAM/64GB of ROM/microSD of up to 2TB



Battery: 4,000mAh



Colors: Titanium/pink/blue



LG K41S:

Chipset: 2.0GHz octa-core



Memory: 3GB of RAM/32GB of ROM/microSD of up to 2TB



Battery: 4,000mAh



Colors: Titanium/black/white



The announcement of the new phones comes after LG dropped out of Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Feb. 5 citing concerns over the coronavirus, with MWC then being cancelled for the same reason a week later. MWC is usually used by tech companies to announce new phones or features.