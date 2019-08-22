LG to unveil new K series phones with improved cameras, displays at IFA 2019

LG

LG's new K50S and K40S phones, which will be unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany, will feature improved cameras, better displays and bigger batteries, the company said Thursday.

The LG K50S has three rear cameras: a 13-megapixel with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), a 5-megapixel for Super Wide Angle and a 2-megapixel lens with Depth Sensor, which creates a clearer separation between a subject and the background for portraits. The K50S also has a 6.5-inch FullVision display.

LG K40S has two rear cameras: a 13-megapixel lens with PDAF and a 5-megapixel Super Wide Angle. These are the first K series phones to offer Super Wide Angle, which is useful for large group photos and landscapes. The K40S boasts a 6.1-inch HD+ screen.

Both phones feature DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for more realistic audio. They also come with "optimized batteries" that offer long lasting charge, according to a release.

The new K series will be available starting in October in Europe, Latin America and Asia. It'll come in two colors: New Aurora Black and New Moroccan Blue.

Prices weren't disclosed on the release, though they were referenced as "attractively-priced smartphones."