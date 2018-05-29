LG ThinQ TVs get their Alexa update

At CES 2018 LG announced it was adding Google Assistant and Alexa voice control to its OLED and Super UHD TVs with ThinQ (its branded AI); now Amazon joins Google with LG's roll out of Alexa support.
Its LG SmartThinQ Skill for Amazon Alexa allows you to ask your Echo to play your favorite show, launch LG WebOS apps and turn up the volume, along with play, pause, start, stop and fast-forward controls.
