LG teases a trio of robot helpers ahead of CES

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

It looks like LG wants to take on Alexa at CES.

Today, in the build up to CES that kicks off next week in Las Vegas, LG teased three new robots that'll help out around the house, in the garden, and on the road respectively. It appears each robot will be mobile. LG touts that the bots will be using advanced AI and tech the company has refined in the LG Hom-Bot, a robotic vacuum.

The headlining indoor bot will supposedly have a built-in personal assistant, similar to Amazon's Alexa, and will double as a hub letting you sync your smart home gadgets directly to it.

Details are scarce at the moment, but LG promised more at the company's CES press conference on January 4 at 8 a.m. PST.