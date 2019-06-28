LG Stylo 5 comes to Cricket in 'Blonde Rose,' costs $230

Cricket Wireless

The LG Stylo 5 has made its way to the US. The phone is on sale at Cricket Wireless starting Friday for $229.99 with qualifying service plans. It's available in a platinum gray color as well as an exclusive Blonde Rose, which appears to be a metallic shade of pink.

With a stylus and large display, LG's Stylo phones are generally seen as a (much) cheaper alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Note lineup. The Stylo 5 features a 6.2-inch display, a 3,500 mAh battery, a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The phone's stylus has customizable settings for writing, drawing and coloring.

The phone also has features like Screen-off Memo, which lets you use the stylus to take notes without turning on the display, and Draw Chat, which lets you add drawings to a text message. The LG Stylo 5 runs on Android 9 Pie.

