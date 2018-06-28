LG reportedly supplying 2-4 million OLED screens for Apple iPhones

James Martin

LG Display Co. will reportedly supply between 2 and 4 million organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays for Apple's iPhones.

This number is small relative to Apple's phone sales, Bloomberg notes, but solidifying LG as an OLED supplier would make Apple less reliant on Samsung, the sole source of displays for the iPhone X and its main rival in the smartphone market. The expense of using Samsung to supply OLED screens has been linked to the iPhone X's $1,000 starting price and its lower-than-expected sales.

In April, it was reported that LG was struggling to manufacture the screens, since it previously only worked on OLED tech for televisions, and Apple was reconsidering the partnership.

Apple is rumored to launch new model iPhones in September, with two new OLED options and another with a less costly liquid crystal display (LCD) display. The cheaper model is expected to outsell the OLED options.

Apple and LG didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.