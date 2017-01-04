The Latest New Products Must-See

LG press conference at CES 2017: Watch live at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

LG kicks off the second straight day of CES 2017 press conferences. Expect new TVs, monitors, smart appliances and more.

The show floor at CES 2017 doesn't open until Thursday, but Wednesday is arguably the biggest news day of the show. LG kicks off the second day of press conferences at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

In its usual fashion, the Korean company has already pre-announced several products and categories that it will be highlighting at this year's show. At the very least, we can expect:

Of course, you can expect the latest and greatest batch of OLED TVs to be announced, too.

You can stream the whole event live right here (embedded above).

Stay with CNET for complete CES 2017 coverage.

lg-levitating-portable-speaker-lifestyle1.jpg

LG's speaker hovers as if by magic.

Photo by HJK

