LG pledges three years of Android software updates despite quitting smartphone business

Just days after announcing plans to shut down its loss-making smartphone business, LG Electronics is offering new details on how long existing customers of its premium phones can expect software updates.

The South Korean electronics giant pledged Thursday to provide two to three years of software updates for existing customers of premium LG smartphones. The LG Wing, Velvet, G-series and V-series phone from 2019 and later should get three years of Android operating system upgrades, LG says, while select 2020 models such as the LG Stylo and K series are set to get two updates.

Despite a bold history of innovation, LG plans to wind down its smartphone business by the end of July after years of losses. It had struggled to compete for market share against juggernauts Apple and Samsung, as well as Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo that have aggressively expanded internationally.

LG said it will continue to manufacture smartphones through the second quarter to fulfill contractual obligations to carriers and partners, meaning interested customers can still buy LG phones currently in inventory.

