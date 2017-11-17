LG OLED TVs will hit a new low price for Black Friday. Now's the time to buy

Black Friday, meet perfect black levels.

The day after Thanksgiving is known for stampedes of shoppers fighting over the last remaining no-name $70 32-inch TV, but good TVs get Black Friday deals too. And OLED TVs are the best TVs.

The LG B7A series will soon reach the lowest price point for any OLED-based TV. Starting Sunday, Nov. 19 through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, its price will be:

55-inch OLED55B7A: $1,500



65-inch OLED65B7A: $2,300



I know a lot of people, a couple of whom work here at CNET, intend to buy a OLED TV this year. Let me address you directly: this sale is the time to pull the trigger, and this is the OLED TV to get.

Why you should buy a B7A now

It's hands-down the best value for this level of picture quality. I didn't review the B7A, but LG says it delivers the same image quality as LG OLED C7P



The only differences between the two



I don't think the price, especially on the 65-incher, will get any lower this year. In 2016 LG announced a similar sale and its pricing never got lower. In fact it increased in price a bit near the beginning of December, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel.com. That sale had a pretty tight two-week window.

Maybe you've read tales of burn-in on OLED screens



Why you shouldn't buy a B7A now

If you like the stand design and audio extras of the C7 better, and don't mind paying a bit extra for them.

If you're in no rush to replace your perfectly good current television, next year's OLED TVs will probably be even cheaper -- eventually. You may need to wait until November in 2018 for a sale on the 2018 OLEDs.



Maybe you're fine with merely "excellent" as opposed to "best ever" picture quality. If so, there are plenty of non-OLED choices that cost half as much or less, including the TCL 55P607 Vizio M series



Perhaps 55 inches is too big, or 65 inches is not big enough. If that's the case, it's time to look at one of those non-OLED models.



Speaking of money, if you have enough that saving a few hundred or thousand on a new TV is no biggie, you probably already own an OLED. If not, plenty of more-expensive options

No guarantees, but a pretty safe bet

I dispense a lot of TV advice, whether in reviews and articles like this or directly to individuals on Twitter, email and the comments section and even IRL. And I've been wrong plenty of times -- hell, I predicted $2,500 for the cheapest 65-inch OLED, and LG pleasantly surprised me by $200. Maybe the price on the B7A will fall again for some reason, perhaps closer to Christmas or the Super Bowl. Maybe the one you buy will have some flaw that makes you hate it, despite all the glowing praise from users and experts like me.

But as long as you weigh the pluses and minuses above, buy (as always) from a reputable retailer with a solid return policy, and can afford the B7A, I bet you'll be happy you bought one now. If not, you know where to find me.

