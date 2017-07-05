LG OLED TV hits price low for 2017 model, 55-inch now $2,300

Sarah Tew/CNET

Many high-end TV shoppers are waiting for prices on OLED TVs to fall within their range. If you're one of them, you just lost a few hundred more excuses to wait.

The least-expensive LG OLED TV fore 2017, the C7 series, hit a new price low over the recent 4th of July weekend, shedding another $200. Here are their current prices.

55-inch OLED55C7P: $2,300



65-inch OLED65C7P: $3,300



Those prices make the premium between the 2016 and 2017 OLED TVs just $300, it's lowest point so far.

So should you pull the trigger now? Not necessarily. First off, the 2016 and 2017 versions have almost the same image quality. Second, I expect those prices to fall even further later this summer and into the prime fall buying season. How far is an open question, but last year the 2016 OLED TVs hit a low price of $1,800 for the 55-inch size and $2,800 for the 65-incher.

OLED (organic light emitting diode)-based televisions like the C7 deliver the best picture quality CNET has ever tested. Unlike LED LCD-based TVs, which are typically less expensive, they can produce a perfectly dark shade of black that results in exceedingly high contrast, and their picture stays true from wider angles than LCD.